Four months after suing the U.S. Small Business Administration over the agency’s denial of its application for a pandemic relief grant, the operator of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire was awarded $3.7 million through the program meant to help entertainment venues.

But the money hasn’t brought the end of the lawsuit the Manheim-area operator of live events and a themed festival filed seeking $5.8 million.

On April 5 a federal judge from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ordered the suit stayed until June 3. A week after that order was issued, SBA approved a $3.7 million grant. Despite the grant award, the legal matter remains ongoing.

Representatives for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire as well as their lawyer either declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment. An SBA spokesperson said the agency does not comment on active litigation.

The operator of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is among scores of venues that have sued the SBA saying they were unfairly overlooked by the grant program meant to help entertainment venues or promoters that were forced to close during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Lititz-based Tait Towers filed its own suit against the SBA because its application for a $10 million grant was denied.

The $16 billion Shuttered Venue program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020. As of Monday, $14.54 billion has been awarded. Pennsylvania-based venues and providers have received $434 million so far in 769 initial and supplemental grants.

In Lancaster County, 29 venues and providers received grants totaling $38.1 million. Clair Global Corp. and Sight & Sound Theatres both got $10 million, which is the maximum award. The grant for the operators of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire was the only one made in Lancaster County since early November 2022.

Held at the Mount Hope Estate & Winery at 2775 Lebanon Road in Rapho Township, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire hosts a variety of events throughout the year but is highlighted by a festival held on Saturday and Sundays from mid-August through the end of October. Set in a Tudor-style village, the festival features music performances, jousts, food and roaming characters acting out a variety of Elizabethan story lines.