The Pennsylvania Medical Society has selected Lancaster ophthalmologist Dr. David I. Silbert as the recipient of its 2021 Physician Award for Community Voluntary Service.

Silbert was recognized for founding and operating KinderSee, an inner-city pediatric eye clinic located in George Washington Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster. He began the clinic as a pilot program in 2008, with the support of the district and a $17,000 grant from the H.G. Barsumian Memorial Fund.

With Silbert as its medical director, KinderSee serves about 45 to 50 children from low-income families on each of its 10 clinic days per year, providing free care to children who otherwise would not have access to eye care.

Silbert also is the founder and owner of Conestoga Eye, a medical practice serving children and adults.