Pandemic-era occupancy limits in Pennsylvania ended on Memorial Day 2021, followed by the lifting a month later of the mask mandate.

While those restrictions, which wreaked havoc on bars and restaurants, are long gone, at the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board they are not forgotten.

As bar and restaurant owners across Pennsylvania seek their biennial liquor license renewals, some operators — including two in Lancaster County — are being forced to pay for transgressing former Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency COVID-19 orders. In the last year and a half, the liquor control board’s hard-line stance has forced the sale of 11 liquor licenses — including one in Lancaster County — because of violations related to masking requirements, capacity limits or closure orders. Fifty other licensees have been put on a probation that will require a sale for additional violations, according to a LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of signed conditional licensing agreements.

“The people who violated the governor’s mandates and orders should face some consequences in fairness to people who followed the mandates and adjusted their business in the interest of public safety,” liquor control board member Mary Isenhour said during a meeting in January 2022 that preceded the enforcement push.

The liquor control board’s use of conditional licensing agreements to sanction rule breakers represents the most severe consequence of the several threatened by the state against restaurant operators who broke pandemic-related rules. While the state Department of Agriculture issued a flurry of shutdown notices to restaurants during that pandemic, those were routinely ignored. A state Department of Health lawsuit against 50 restaurants that ignored shutdown orders was ultimately dropped.

But since it has the power to cancel a license — which can be an operator’s most valuable asset — the three-member liquor control board has sweeping authority to punish rule breakers. As it scrutinizes the actions of restaurant and bar operators during the pandemic, the liquor control board has been exercising its enforcement muscle through “conditional licensing agreements” which had previously been limited to ordering changes at bars with a history of disturbances.

“To say we were upset about this would be an understatement. We felt that this was just entirely unnecessary,” said Mike Butler, who helps oversee Burning Bridge Tavern in Wrightsville, York County, which is now subject to a conditional licensing agreement because of pandemic-era violations. “At a time when the government could have been helping us, it looks like we became their enemy.”

Burning Bridge Tavern’s conditional licensing agreement, which was approved at the liquor control board’s May 17 meeting, stemmed from a license renewal for a two-year term beginning March 1, 2022.

“There are hundreds of these (COVID-related) cases. The PLCB just moves so slowly on these cases that they are just now coming out in dribs and drabs,” Butler said.

Conditions for renewal

Since January 2022, the use of conditional license agreements to punish COVID-19 rule breakers has led to a surge in the agreements which specify the terms for renewing of a license. Those terms could include the required sale of a liquor license, which in most cases effectively closes a restaurant.

Not signing a conditional licensing agreement that requires a sale would lead to its renewal being refused, causing a license to lose all its value. Restaurant liquor licenses are sold privately within counties and prices vary based on demand. In Lancaster County, restaurant liquor licenses are currently worth around $350,000.

In 2021, the liquor control board approved 39 conditional licensing agreements, with none of them referencing COVID-19 violations. The following year, 95 conditional licensing agreements were approved, including 33 that referenced COVID-19 violations. Of those pandemic-related agreements, seven required the sale of the license.

The rate at which the liquor control board is using conditional licensing agreements to settle pandemic violations has recently increased.

So far in 2023, the board has approved 28 conditional licensing agreements that reference such violations, including four that required the sale of a license.At two meetings in the last month, the board approved 10 conditional licensing agreements that reference pandemic rules violations, including one that required the sale of a license.

“Because license renewal periods are staggered by district across the state, the possibility for additional nonrenewal cases to arise for which licensees have received adjudicated COVID-related violations continues to exist,” liquor control board spokesperson Shawn Kelly said.

Paid their dues?

At the January 2022 meeting where board member Isenhour said licensees should “face some consequences” for pandemic-related citations, board Chairman Tim Holden said he agreed with that statement. He then seconded Isenhour’s motion to make a license renewal subject to a conditional licensing agreement.

Isenhour’s statement followed a motion from board member Michael Negra, who offered that even though the licensee had violated the governor’s mandates, they should nevertheless have their license renewed without any conditions..

“I’m conflicted in some senses because this does involve the governor’s mandate and I just want to make the point before I make that motion that I believe this business has paid their dues,” said Negra, who did not elaborate on the specific circumstances.

Negra left the board at the end of his second four-year term in June 2022 and was replaced by Randy Vulakovich. Negra is now a senior associate with Allegheny Strategy Partners, where he works as a “wine, beer and spirits consultant and lobbyist in Pennsylvania,” according to a description on his LinkedIn page. He did not respond to a message left seeking comment.

Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said he advised its members to follow rules, even as the association worked to get them changed.

“Now those who worked to defy the orders are finding themselves in bad situations,” he said.

Local closures, probation

In Lancaster County, two restaurant liquor license holders were subject to conditional licensing agreements that mention violations of COVID-19 rules, including one that requires a sale of the license.

The liquor control board’s conditional licensing agreement with Country Garden Six-Pak in Lancaster city required its restaurant liquor license to be placed in safekeeping while it sought a buyer. The 876 Manor St. restaurant, which featured a large beer takeout area, closed last fall. It is now home to a smoke shop.

Country Garden Six-Pak’s conditional licensing agreement details four days in late 2020 and early 2021 when an enforcement agent found that some customers and employees were not wearing the required masks. It also describes seven days when alcohol was served without a meal, in violation of orders in effect at the time.

Based on the citations, the liquor control board objected to Country Garden Six-Pak’s renewal for a term that was to begin in March 2022. Country Garden Six-Pak did not appeal the citations and the liquor control board proffered a conditional licensing agreement, which was signed in April 2022 by Bophear Ngau, president of Country Garden Six-Pak. The restaurant license remains for sale. Ngau did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In Salisbury Township, the operators of Brass Eagle at 5725 Lincoln Highway are subject to a conditional licensing agreement ratified in December 2022 that mentions “failure to abide by the Governor’s COVID-19 mitigation orders.” While the agreement allows the restaurant license to be used, it requires its owners to “immediately surrender the license for safekeeping” if there are subsequent citations.

William Lazos, president of the restaurant group that operates Brass Eagle, did not return a message seeking comment.

In York County, the owners of the former Fat Daddy’s nightclub were forced to stop using their restaurant liquor license and seek a buyer for it because of violations from January and February 2021 for not requiring masks for all customers and selling alcohol to patrons seated at a bar.

The conditional licensing agreement describing the violations was signed May 10, 2022, by Matt Landis, who operated the 2510 E. Market St. nightclub in Springettsbury Township with his brother Sean. The agreement required the brothers to stop using the license within 60 days. The club closed in July 2022.

The restaurant liquor license for Fat Daddy’s is in the process of being sold to Rutter’s, which plans to use it at a convenience store at 1450 Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury. The Landises bought a new liquor license for Ripped Rabbit, a nightclub they operate at 2650 Eastern Boulevard, a block away from the former Fat Daddy’s.

Sean Landis deferred comment to his brother, who did not return a message left seeking comment.

‘We weren’t trying to be rebels’

LNP | LancasterOnline sought comment from more than a dozen liquor license holders statewide who faced sanctions because of COVID-19 violations, but only Burning Bridge responded.

Burning Bridge Tavern at 108 Hellam St. in Wrightsville is owned by Art Mann Jr., Donald Mann and Benjamin Mann. In addition to owning John Wright Restaurant, the brothers own Donsco, a foundry in Wrightsville.

Butler, chief financial officer of the John Wright Companies, which includes the restaurants, said the citations were not due to willful violations. Rather, he said, they resulted from overzealous enforcement of the tavern’s efforts to maintain some level of operation.

“We weren’t trying to be rebels. We were just trying to work with what’s allowed and what’s not,” Butler said. “Quite frankly, if we were going to come up with a way to do it, we were going to do it. We were in survival mode.”

Some of the liquor control enforcement citations were for noise violations for a street fair outside Burning Bridge the borough organized in the summer of 2020 when no one could drink inside.

Because of the flurry of violations issued to Burning Bridge, Butler said the owners decided to put the restaurant liquor license for John Wright Restaurant into safekeeping. By pausing the use of the license and temporarily becoming BYOB, John Wright Restaurant was not subject to undercover operations by liquor control enforcement agents.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement did not respond to questions about its activities during the pandemic. In July 2021, a previous spokesperson said its pandemic-related enforcement actions were dictated by the thousands of tips from citizens.

While Burning Bridge Tavern has been allowed to continue to operate, Butler said the citations proved more costly than the $6,200 in total fines. The citations forced the owners to pay more for insurance when their former carrier dropped them because their license was officially being questioned. With a new carrier, the former $8,000 annual premium more than doubled, Butler said.

In addition, Burning Bridge missed out on a chance to convert Burning Bridge’s hotel license to a more valuable restaurant liquor license by paying a $30,000 fee. The option, which expired in January, was not available to Burning Bridge while its license was under review.

Burning Bridge’s conditional licensing agreement doesn’t force the bar to make any changes, only requiring it to remain compliant with the state liquor code. It does, however, lock them into selling the license if there is another adjudicated citation.

“When it comes to the license in general, we worry about all of it. We always have that worry,” Butler said. “(The conditional licensing agreement) certainly increases the gravity of it, but I don’t think we really live in those fears.”

Butler says one minor but still galling aspect of the conditional licensing agreement is that it says the Mann brothers “are not responsible persons of good repute and/or have become persons of ill repute.”

Taken from language in the 1951 liquor code, the “persons of ill repute” characterization is a standard way liquor control board describes licensees subject to conditional licensing agreements.

“That is a very old term, but that follows you around everywhere,” Butler said.