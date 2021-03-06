During nearly a year of restrictions on restaurants meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of dining rooms during the normally busy winter holidays was especially tough for restaurant owners.

Some ignored the rules, keeping their dining rooms open during the three-week period that ended Jan. 5. In response, enforcement was stepped up as the Wolf administration started issuing “closed by order” notices on the spot to restaurants found to be in violation, a first during the pandemic.

As part of the Wolf administration’s toughened enforcement, 50 restaurants – including seven from Lancaster County – that got closure notices then stayed open found themselves on the receiving end of a pair of lawsuits from the state Department of Health that sought some intimidating remedies.

Among other things, the lawsuits ask for money the restaurants made by keeping their dining rooms open during the ban, or what the suit calls “unjust enrichment,” including “wrongful grains and disgorgement of profits.” The suits also seek a court order to shut the restaurants down as well as “punitive damages for the willful and wanton violation of the orders.”

More than two months after the shutdown order that prompted them lapsed, the court cases continue. Their outcome will test how far the state will go to enforce its COVID rules, even after those rules have been changed. The cases also offer a high-profile chance for the courts to endorse or reject the state’s unprecedented curtailment of business activity in the name of public safety.

Preliminary objections to the suits characterize them as disregarding the normal enforcement process as they seek unwarranted damages for business activity that is no longer curtailed. But their legal merits aside, simply filing the suits may have accomplished their goal, according to Aaron Zeamer, a Lancaster attorney who represents clients in the food service and hospitality industry but is not involved in the health department suits.

“My belief is that the (health department) is trying to use this process as a way to further encourage -- or perhaps coerce -- voluntary compliance,” he said.

‘This dangerous conduct … must be stopped’

Two days before Christmas, the health department filed suit in Commonwealth Court against 22 restaurants that had stayed open after receiving “closed by order” notices from the agriculture department. Two weeks later, a second suit was filed against another batch of restaurants that similarly disregarded “closed by order” notices.

The initial petitions in both cases reviewed some research on the danger of COVID-19 and described the various health department orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, including capacity limits for restaurants, requirements for masks and social distancing, and temporary full closures of dining rooms.

“When individuals choose to ignore those safeguards—by conducting business contrary to those orders by having no social distancing in place, ignoring the masking mandate, and by previously holding indoor,

in-person dining—they put the lives of Pennsylvanians at risk and threaten to reverse the significant progress that has been made to resolve this crisis,” read the Jan. 5 petition. “This dangerous conduct of violating standing orders must be stopped.”

Seven Lancaster County restaurants were named in the two suits which are now being considered together. They include Olde Hickory Grill in Manheim Township, Brickerville Family Restaurant in Lititz, Hometown Kitchen in Quarryville, New Holland Coffee Company in New Holland, Park City Diner in Lancaster, Quarryville Family Restaurant in Quarryville, and Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata.

Quarryville Family Restaurant was dropped from the suits Jan. 21 after the health department petitioned for its removal because it had complied with mitigation orders. Three other restaurants were also dropped from the suits, which are likely months away from being ruled on.

None of the Lancaster County restaurants named in the suits responded to LNP requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, which filed the lawsuits on behalf of the health department, declined to comment on the case. A health department spokesperson also declined to comment.

‘It doesn’t make much sense’

In February, about half the restaurants – including Brickerville Family Restaurant, New Holland Coffee Co. and Yogurtworks Café in Lancaster County -- got legal representation from Eric Winter, a Berks County attorney who has represented Round the Clock Diner in York and Taste of Italy in Palmyra, which both fought extended legal battles over agriculture department citations issued last spring for violating COVID-19 rules.

Winter says the recent health department lawsuits are an entirely new type of legal claim that represents an unprecedented overreach. “I’ve never seen anything like this done before. I’ve never heard of anything like this being done before,” he said.

Winter says the suits seek a hodgepodge of remedies far beyond the health department’s typical enforcement authority, which he says is limited to verifiable outbreaks at specific businesses.

“These filings are not thought out. They’re just not,” he said. “I honestly do not understand why the department of health filed these, or what they hope to accomplish. It doesn’t make much sense.”

In the “preliminary objections” he filed last month, Winter doesn’t dispute that the restaurants violated the indoor dining ban. Yet he argues that since there weren’t COVID-19 cases traced to the restaurants, the health department is seeking remedies outside its legal authority. Winter’s objections strike at the legal basis of the entire lawsuit, a scope he says provides some legal cover for the restaurants he isn’t officially representing.

One example is the request for damages related to “unjust enrichment,” which Winter said implies the health department lost money specifically because the restaurants stayed open.

“You have to actually, personally, be hurt (to get such damages)” he said. “It’s strange and we will see what (the courts) do.”

Another unusual request is the one for an injunction to force the restaurants to close, Winter says.

“It seemed like they wanted to force these restaurants to close until they were allowed to reopen on Jan. 4, but now that that date is long since passed, I’m not sure what is being requested,” he said.

The over-representation of restaurants from several counties, including Berks and Lancaster, also raises a question about whether restaurants in some areas are being unfairly targeted, Winter said.

“There are hundreds if not thousands of restaurants in Pennsylvania that are not following these guidelines, and they are not facing any type of enforcement action at all,” he said.

The overall weakness of the legal arguments makes Winter think the suits were filed not because they make a strong case, but because Gov. Tom Wolf was simply frustrated when some restaurants flouted the indoor dining ban around Christmas.

“I think he’s wanted to send a message, so what does he do? He calls the department of health and says ‘Why don’t we do something?’” he said.