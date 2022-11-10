The Village nightclub’s long and rollicking history in Lancaster will end next month with a crawl.

This year’s annual Santa Stumble bar crawl on Dec. 10 will be the last chance to meet, drink and dance at the North Christian Street nightclub that became a live music haven and a fixture of the city’s night life over its nearly 70-year run.

By the following week, the Christian Street club is slated to have a new owner who doesn’t plan to operate it as a club.

The Santa Stumble, during which The Village hosts a holiday costume contest, is the culmination of events during the club’s last month which includes a lineup of Wednesday and Saturday DJ dance nights.

“Come out and have a good time - it’s the last hurrah at The Village,” said Maria Georgallis, one of the four sisters who now own the club that was co-founded by their father, John Patounas. “It’s going to be so sad. This place is a legacy.”

The scheduled sale of the club comes nearly a year after the owners publicized their intentions to sell and retire from the business.

“I’m as old as The Village,” Georgallis said. “I’m a grandmother. I have eight grandchildren and I watch them every day.”

Buyer mulls new direction

The Village is being sold to real estate investment firm AUA Real Estate Partners, an affiliate of AUA Capital Management, which has offices in West Conshohocken and Camp Hill.

“Our plans for the site haven’t been finalized yet,” Michael Salerno, managing partner of AUA Capital Management told LNP | LancasterOnline. “It’s a large parcel, very well located, so there’s going to be any number of potential uses. We’re just trying to go through that process now.”

While Salerno said many options are still being considered, running The Village isn’t one of them. “We wouldn’t continue it as a nightclub,” he said.

AUA Capital Management traces its origin to Unanue Family Office, which was founded by Andy Unanue, the former COO of Goya Foods, and the late Joseph Unanue, longtime chairman and CEO of the Hispanic-owned food brand.

Salerno, who grew up in Harrisburg and is familiar with Lancaster city, said the group of investors he represents are “very bullish on Lancaster.”

“I think it’s just amazing what’s happened over the last five to 10 years. We want to be part of that,” he said. “We’re very much in the camp of wanting to be a good neighbor and make sure that we do something that is going to be additive to the whole renaissance that’s going on in Lancaster.”

The sale of the 0.56-acre property at 205 N. Christian St. includes the 9,300-square foot club, a liquor license and a 40-space parking lot. It is selling for the original asking price of $1.95 million. Settlement is scheduled for Dec. 16 and James Pointer of North American Commercial Realty is representing both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

End of an era

The Village began in 1953 when Patounas and Pete Photis bought what was a Pennsylvania Dutch restaurant called The German Village. They shortened the name and converted the restaurant at the southeast corner of Chestnut and Duke streets into a nightclub. The Village was forced to make way for construction of the Duke Street parking garage, and it reopened in 1971 at its current spot which was just across the street from the original location.

Especially during the 1980s, The Village became a live music haven that hosted locally famous bands such as The Sharks as well as names known across the globe like Arlo Guthrie, Quiet Riot and Ratt. Bruce Springsteen performed a surprise set there in 1984. The Village was enlarged several times and now has room for 700 people, including space for around 150 in a back room lounge and game room.

Patounas bought out his founding partner in 1996 and then shortly before he died in 2007, passed ownership equally to Georgallis and her three sisters, Helen Hazatones, Joanne Martin and Gina Mancuso.

Georgallis and Hazatones oversaw the club with George Soukas, who had been the manager since 1972.

As the drawing power of live music wanted, The Village began shifting in the mid-2000s to its current lineup of DJs, although it would still occasionally host the live acts that are especially suited for a large club centered around a single stage.

“You don’t see venues with the space we have. This venue was designed for live music,” Georgallis said.

In retrospect, Georgallis said money her dad spent to add the back room lounge would have been better used to create on a deck since outdoor areas at other local venues have become extremely popular.

“Back then when my dad did it, he was extremely busy. You couldn’t move in here. He thought he needed the extra space,” Georgallis said. “

Mancuso, the youngest sister, remembers doing her homework after school at the club and then having Soukas teach her to play pool. She said she would have preferred a renovation that could have updated the club and kept it in the family but agreed to the sale since she wasn’t an active manager.

“I wanted to keep it a few more years,” Mancuso said. “But I couldn’t help.”

“It would have been a huge undertaking to remodel this place,” Hazatones said.