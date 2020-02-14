The owners of Passenger Coffee Roasters and Prince Street Cafe have moved their commercial bakery to the former Goldie’s Bakery in Lancaster city.

Commons Company, which has a commercial kitchen at 315 E. Marion St., now does the baking part of that operation at 170 E. King St., where Goldie’s closed in November.

Crystal Weaver, an owner of Commons Company, said she hopes the new location will allow them to expand their commercial baking and start supplying other cafes in the area.

Weaver said a retail component may soon be added at the bakery, which has been in operation since mid-January with five employees. The bakery uses some equipment purchased for an undisclosed price from former Goldie’s owner Mitch Rae.

Goldie’s opened in March 2018 following extensive renovations to the former Golden Eagle Tavern at the southwest corner of King and Lime streets.