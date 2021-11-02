After serving customers in Ephrata for nearly 60 years, Bright’s Restaurant has closed. Its last day was Sunday.

Known for its traditional breakfast menu as well as its broasted chicken, the diner at 1025 S. State St. first opened in 1966 as a drive-in featuring pizza and sandwiches. It was subsequently renovated into a roughly 100-seat family restaurant that included a deck.

John Bright Sr. opened Bright’s Restaurant in 1966 after helping his dad, Edward, with the Sugar Bowl in Millersville and the former Ed’s Diner in Ephrata. For about the last 10 years, Bright’s Restaurant has been operated by Bright’s two sons, John Jr. and Eric, although the senior Bright still owns the 3-acre property that includes storage units behind the restaurant.

John Bright Sr. said his sons made the decision to close the restaurant they had been leasing from him. While he said he is “disappointed” that the restaurant is now closed, he understands his sons’ choice.

“Ever since the pandemic they’ve been working their butts off, really with a lack of help. They’re just burned out. It’s that simple,” he said.

Bright said he isn’t interested in selling the entire property but would be open to having someone else lease the restaurant space.