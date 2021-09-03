A Manheim Borough business that produces parts for cement-making and mining machinery is closing in the first quarter of 2022, according to the union representing its hourly workers.

The shutdown will idle the roughly 60 hourly and salaried workers at F.L. Smidth Inc., 236 S. Cherry St., officials with the International Association of Machinists said this week. The hourly employees are members of the union’s Local 2367.

Two company officials did not respond to requests from LNP | LancasterOnline for comment.

According to the union officials, the company told them that the Manheim building and its equipment are old and need to be significantly upgraded. But rather than invest money here, F.L. Smidth will be shifting production to nonunion plants in Pekin, Illinois, Tucson, Arizon, and Charleston, West Virginia.

F.L. Smidth, verbally and by letter, told the union it also might subcontract work now done in Manheim to other companies inside or outside the United States.

Union officials said they have reached out to local, state and federal officials in an effort to save the plant and its jobs, but to no avail so far.

The hourly positions at stake are high-skill, family sustaining jobs, with hourly pay starting at $17.07 and topping out at $30.37, plus benefits, the union officials said. They added that many of the hourly workers are long-time employees who have made their jobs into careers.

“They were essential workers who worked continuously throughout the pandemic,” noted Kermit Forbes Jr., Local 2367’s business representative. “…These aren’t the kind of machinists who push buttons. These are the kinds of guys who operate the manual machines. They’re highly trained.”

In addition to machinists, the workers include industrial maintenance employees, welders, tool-and-die makers, assemblers and forklift operators, he said.

The impending shutdown comes at a time when both skilled workers and available industrial sites are in high demand in the county.

The Manheim site has been home to a factory for about 100 years, the union officials said. F.L. Smidth acquired the plant in 1990 as part of its $72 million acquisition of Fuller Co., according to LNP | LancasterOnline files. At that time, the plant had 175 employees.

County records show that F.L. Smidth has a 105,000-square-foot building, built in 1968, on a 6.2-acre site -- the amount of room typically occupied by far larger operations than a 60-employee business. Its assessed value is $1.2 million.

F.L. Smidth, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a global, publicly held firm with more than 10,000 employees in more than 60 countries.