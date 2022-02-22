Just over a year after a fire severely damaged the Black Knights Tavern in Landisville, the owner of the landmark restaurant said he’s made progress toward a reopening around the end of the year.

“I would hope by the end of 2022 we should hopefully be close to being wrapped up – unless there are some other delays,” said Glen Eshelman.

Last year, in the early morning of Feb. 9, the Black Knights Tavern at 335 Main St. caught fire because of what investigators said were faulty electrical conductors between the first and second floor of the three-story building.

Firefighters contained the blaze, but Eshelman said damage requires a total reconstruction of the building. He said it will be a $1 million-plus job, with insurance expected to cover the cost.

Eshelman said remediation work is now done and reconstruction is about to begin once a new roof and new windows can be installed to seal up the building to prevent additional damage.

Some of the delays in rebuilding came because Eshelman said he spent several months considering ways to change the building as he rebuilt, including adding two new apartments on the second floor where there had been a banquet room. The building already had three apartments on the third floor and one on the second.

Ultimately Eshelman decided to rebuild the Black Knights Tavern as it was, saying government restrictions on restaurants meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 made him reluctant to spend extra money now.

“We’re just going to put it back as close to the way it was as we possibly can,” Eshelman said.

The Black Knights Tavern has first-floor seating for around 65, including at the bar. The second-floor banquet room has space for around 30. There’s also room on a patio in the back, which Eshelman hopes to rebuild as it was.

In addition to the Black Knights Tavern, which he has owned since 1994, Eshelman owns four Metro Express locations in Lancaster County. He said those pizza shops continued to do good business during the pandemic, giving him the confidence to rebuild The Black Knight.

“If I was just running (The Black Knights), I’d be gone,” he said