Sam Lombardo said the major renovation he recently oversaw of Lombardo’s restaurant was meant to create a lasting legacy for his extended family.

Now, just over a year after finishing work on the Italian restaurant begun by his uncles in 1946, the businessman and philanthropist has unveiled plans for a five-story apartment building next door. The new project would also expand the Lancaster city restaurant and add an Italian deli, creating an eye-catching gateway project near a major city intersection.

The plans, which were reviewed at a recent city historical commission meeting, call for the construction of a 27,000-square-foot, five-story apartment building at Harrisburg Avenue and Water Street, next to Rotary Park. The new apartment building would replace the former 211 W. James St. home of Penn State Electric Supply Co., which moved to Mountville. A row house at 221 W. James St. would be torn down.

The project, which is situated near where Harrisburg Avenue angles toward North Prince Street, also calls for new preparation and storage areas to be added to the back of Lombardo’s restaurant. That expansion would connect to three row houses at 217-221 W. James Street where a new Italian deli would have a home on the first floor.

An outdoor dining courtyard described as “the jewel of this development” would be created along West James Street between the deli and the new apartment building.

Lombardo is the founder of Benecon Group, a Lititz-based insurance agency, benefits administrator and consulting firm. Through a spokesperson, he declined to comment.

During their preliminary review at a Feb. 22 meeting, members of the city’s historical commission were generally supportive of the proposal, which they will further scrutinize when a formal application is made. Plans will also be reviewed by the city’s zoning hearing board, traffic commission, shade tree commission and planning commission.

The property’s zoning allows for a residential and commercial building, but city zoners would need to approve a height variance for a building of this size. The city planning commission will have the final say.

Another local investment

The project next to his namesake restaurant represents a different kind of local investment for a Lombardo, who has become a major benefactor of education and health organizations.

Along with his wife, Dena, Lombardo has given $10 million to Millersville University, including $5 million for the renovation of a welcome center now called Lombardo Hall. The couple also gave $750,000 to the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic for the renovation of its Lancaster city location, now called the Sam and Dena Lombardo Health Clinic.

To revitalize the restaurant where he recalled spending time as a child, Lombardo estimated he spent $2 million. Following the November 2020 debut of the sleek, new eatery Lombardo began buying nearby properties through his Immobili Commercial LLC. In all, Lombardo spent $1.64 million on real estate, which is in addition to the $750,000 he paid in April 2021 for the restaurant property which he had initially leased.

The recent real estate purchases include $750,000 Immobili Commercial paid in December 2020 for the Penn State Electric Supply Co. building, which is the largest of the nine tracts in the project area bounded by Harrisburg Avenue, Water Street and West James Street. The Penn State Electric Supply Co. building was constructed in 1978 as a 7-Eleven and then became a Turkey Hill convenience store in 1985. Penn State Electric Supply Co. expanded it before moving in in 2000.

Lombardo told BizNewsPA that the total investment in the new project would be between $12 million and $15 million, adding that he planned to live in one of the two 2,450-square-foot penthouse apartments himself. Construction could start next year and wrap up in the spring of 2024, BizNewsPA reported.