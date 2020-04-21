The struggling owner of the two former R.R. Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster city has filed for bankruptcy reorganization.

LSC Communications, which operates printing plants on Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike, said it chose to enter bankruptcy “to reduce its debt and better position LSC to compete.”

Both plants continue to operate, producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

But the company did not answer questions from LNP | LancasterOnline concerning the filing’s impact on the local workforce, which numbered 1,200 in January. That made LSC the county’s 10th biggest employer at that time, according to state records.

The company has notified state officials in Wisconsin that it will layoff 393 employees at its plant in Baraboo. Those cuts began Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago-based LSC was last profitable in 2016, the year it was spun off from Donnelley. It since lost $57 million in 2017, $23 million in 2018 and $295 million in 2019, including a $169 million loss in the fourth quarter.

Despite the red ink, LSC said it has the funds “to continue operating its business safely and efficiently,” due to $100 million in new loans from a group of lenders.

LSC added that it “remains committed to serving its clients with the same high standards of quality and reliability they expect.”

In a 58-page statement filed with the bankruptcy court, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Coxhead explained how the filing followed a litany of troubles.

A 2018 agreement to be acquired by Quad/Graphics, ultimately abandoned in July due to federal opposition, blocked LSC from implementing operational improvements while hindering efforts to win new business, said Coxhead.

Once the acquisition was canceled, LSC went forward with its plan to close nine plants nationwide as part of a cost-cutting and consolidation initiative dubbed Project Edge, he said.

But at the same time, LSC “saw an unprecedented drop in demand for (printed) magazines and catalogs in 2019,” in favor of digital versions. Demand for printed books “experienced a significant decline” too, according to Coxhead.

The need for fresh loans, said Coxhead, was “driven in part by the long-term industry trends (i.e., the shift from print to digital) and made acute by the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”