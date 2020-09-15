LSC Communications said Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by Atlas Holdings, a move that will get LSC out of bankruptcy.

The price was not immediately available.

LSC is a Chicago-based printing and logistics firm which has its biggest concentration of facilities in Lancaster. Atlas, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a global industrial conglomerate.

The deal, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, is supported by LSC’s key secured creditors.

“Through this transaction, we will be able to move ahead with an improved balance sheet and a more sustainable capital structure, enabling LSC to continue investing in our business and building on our strong foundation,” said Thomas Quinlan III, chairman and CEO of LSC, in a prepared statement.

Atlas owns 21 companies in a host of industries, from aluminum processing to food processing. Together they generate more than $6 billion in revenues annually.

LSC operates the former R.R. Donnelley printing plants on Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike. Together they employ about 1,200 people. Both plants continue to operate as usual, producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

LSC, which was last profitable in 2016, filed for bankruptcy reorganization in April to reduce its debt and become more competitive. Its annual revenue is $2.9 billion.

