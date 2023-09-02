With most of its nearly 70 employees usually working from home, it’s been pretty quiet recently at Godfrey’s downtown Lancaster offices.

But last week, a new sound --- the staccato pop-pop-pop of pickleball – was emanating from a pickleball court just installed in the 40 N. Christian St. building’s underground parking garage. For building owner John Meeder, the court is part of his drive to use an unusual amenity to help score a subtenant for the office space.

“We need to have unique things that are only available when they come here,” he said.

With Godfrey embracing a hybrid model that has many of the advertising agency’s employees working remotely, company president Stacy Whisel approached Meeder to discuss the possibilities for its barely used space just off the first block of North Queen Street.

“We just don’t need this much space anymore, so what can we do and how can we get creative? And (Meeder) has a creative idea of a pickleball court,” Whisel said.

Meeder, an enthusiastic player of the fast-growing sport, said had been hitting practice balls against the wall of the garage when he realized he had enough room for an actual court. So, he painted lines and set up a removable net, realizing the setup could be a valuable workplace perk.

Marketing materials for office space, which include 15,500 square feet on the building’s second and third floors, will describe “on-site pickleball court” as a building amenity.

“It’s just a way to attract a few more people down here -- it might work,” Meeder said.

Permanently remote

Forced to work from home during the pandemic, Whisel said Godfrey employees liked the arrangement, and the company now plans to make it permanent. Godfrey does not mandate any office time for employees, although Whisel said it is encouraged for some activities.

“I don’t see us ever going back to the way we were, which was everyone in the office every single day of the week,” Whisel said. “

With fewer employees in the office, Whisel said Godfrey would consolidate on the first floor of the building, freeing up space on the second and third floors for a new tenant.

“It would feel more like a community if we were all on one floor when there are only 15 people here,” Whisel said.

Offering remote work has helped with recruiting for some positions that require specific skill sets, Whisel said.

While remote work reduces natural office camaraderie, Whisel said the company is intentional about keeping the office as a hub for social events and collaboration even if it is not where most work gets done.

Whisel hasn’t yet promoted pickleball to Godfrey employees although she’s unaware of any pickleball players on a staff that includes many avid cyclists.

“If there was a company that had a lot of pickleball players, it would be a good fit,” she said. “We don’t have any pickleball players now, but it is a growing sport.”

Pickleball popularity

A mashup of tennis and ping pong played on a compact court with a net, pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the U.S. over the last three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The association’s 2023 report says there are now 8.9 million pickleball players in the U.S., an 85% increase from 4.8 million in 2022.

In Lancaster County, the sport’s popularity is evident at D.F. Buchmiller County Park just south of Lancaster city where courts fill up quickly and players line up their paddles to mark their place in queue for the next available court.

“The Pickle Ball Courts at Buchmiller Park are very popular, and usage continues to increase. As a result, the courts tend to fill up very fast,” said Lancaster County spokesperson Michael Fitzpatrick.

In Manheim Township, a Pickleball Advisory Committee has been formed to review and recommend rules, regulations and best practices for the eight courts being built at Overlook Park.

“It’s to a fever pitch,” Andy Bowman, assistant Manheim Township manager, said of the interest in pickleball. “In the last couple years, it’s just spiked incredibly. …Clearly there are those folks who are extremely passionate about it.”

A new place to play

At 40 N. Christian St., the pickleball court spans five parking spaces of the 28-space garage just off Grant Street near the side patio for Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, formerly Isaac’s Pickle Bar. The regulation-size court fits in between the concrete pillars of the parking garage but leaves only a couple feet of space between one sideline and the wall.

Some cars have assigned space on what now doubles as a pickleball court, but Meeder said it is usually playable after 5 p.m. Since parking is often light, the court could also be available during the day, he said.

Three upper windows on the upper east end of the court can be opened to allow some ventilation in the garage, which has a grate-style gate and door off Grant Street. The ceiling is 16-feet high above the court, which slopes slightly down to one end where there are two manhole covers and a grate.

“That is the built-in, automatic ball return system,” Meeder says of the slope. “You don’t even notice it when you’re playing.

Meeder recruited four players to demonstrate game play during an inaugural game last Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“I think it is awesome to have a court like this in a space like this,” said Justin Geisenberger, one of the invited players.

In the first game, Geisenberger teamed up with Ben Meeder, John’s son, against Deb Lovett and Maria Elliott. The ball hit the ceiling once during the first match, which Geisenberger and Meeder won 11 to 6.

“I love that (the court) is protected from the wind but kind of open to the outdoors,” Lovett said.

Before he switched partners and teamed up with Elliott, Geisenberger declared it “the best urban pickleball court in Lancaster city.”

Lovett, who sometimes waits nearly an hour for a court at Buchmiller Park, said she would love to come back.

“Court space is at such a premium I’d be happy to play on this court,” Lovett said.