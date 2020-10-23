Women-owned and operated Owl Hill Learning Center opens its new location at 313 W. Liberty Street on Nov. 2.

Moving from the existing 530 N. Queen Street location to the Liberty Place building will allow for a capacity of 135 children ranging from infant to school-age spread over 10 classrooms.

The new site also includes a large outdoor playground area.

The Liberty Place location is the school’s third in Lancaster County and will employ 25 staff members.

Started in 1984, Owl Hill Learning Center is dual-licensed through the Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Department of Education and holds the highest quality rating through Keystone Stars as a Star IV site.

It offers the Pre-K Counts program to 158 children through partnerships with the School District of Lancaster and the Manheim Township School District.

The state-funded Pre-K Counts, Child Care Works and Child and Adult Food programs are offered at all sites.