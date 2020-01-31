Our Town Brewery is planning for a late spring opening in Lancaster city at the corner of North Prince and West Walnut streets.

The brewpub at 252 N. Prince St. will occupy a 6,000-square-foot space that would include room for a brewing operation as well as restaurant seating for 125.

Our Town Brewery is being developed by Rob Patz and Rob Tarves, longtime friends who once worked together at a brewpub in Lewisburg.

Tarves, who previously worked at Spring House Brewing Co., said Our Town Brewery will open with 10 beers and feature a light food menu of salads, toasts, sandwiches and other small plates.

The spot that would become the brewpub was the onetime home of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen and had more recently been a furniture store.

The property is being redeveloped by Henrietta Heisler, a city entrepreneur who also owns the property at 217-223 W. Walnut St., where tenants include Heisler’s interior design business and the vegan restaurant Root.

