Our Town Brewery opens Thursday, Sept. 10, in Lancaster, just under two years after plans were first announced for the brewpub at the corner of North Prince and West Walnut streets.

Occupying a 6,000-square foot space at 252 N. Prince St., Our Town Brewery will offer a variety of its own beers as well as a light menu of salads, sandwiches and toasts, according to Rob Tarves, who owns the brewpub with Rob Patz.

Before opening, the owners oversaw extensive renovations to the property, which included painting the entire outside of the building white. The work uncovered the massive windows of what was once a vehicle showroom while also revealing the building’s original, 29-foot high ceilings.

With the current restrictions on dining meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Our Town Brewery will be able to offer seating for 60 people, including in a mezzanine that overlooks the space and the dining room and brewery.

Our Town Brewery will feature 10 of its own beers, which include IPAs, lagers, porters, stouts and sour ales in addition to some rotating varieties.

The food menu features salads and sandwiches as well as “toasts,” including roasted corn and avocado, or smoked curry chicken salad on toasted sourdough bread. Tarves said they purposely don’t offer burgers or wings for what he describes as a “fresh and thoughtful” approach to food.

