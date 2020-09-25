Orrstown Bank will close two of its seven Lancaster County branches, part of a bank-wide initiative to become more efficient as consumers accelerate their shift to online banking due to COVID-19.

In announcing the consolidation Thursday, the Shippensburg-based bank said it will shut its branches in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek on Harrisburg Pike and 2098 Spring Valley Road, among six locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland to go dark by March 31.

The cutbacks will result in a third-quarter pre-tax charge of $1.5 million but annual pre-tax savings of $4 million.

Orrstown, which came to Lancaster County in 2013, is the county’s 14th largest bank, based on it having 1.37% of all bank deposits here, according to federal statistics.

The cutback comes a week after Northwest Bank announced a similar initiative that will close four of its 14 Lancaster County branches.