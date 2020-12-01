The VF Outlet store in West Reading is going out of business, the Reading Eagle reported Tuesday.

The 50-year-old store will go dark as the result of a “strategic evaluation,” according to its owner, North Carolina-based Kontoor Brands.

The location is holding a liquidation sale, with plans to continue operating through Dec. 24, the newspaper said.

Once the anchor for the sprawling VF Factory Outlet Center, VF Outlet relocated to the new Designer Place building at Eighth and Hill avenues in April 2018 as part of The Knitting Mills redevelopment project.

VF Outlet was originally located at the former site of the Berkshire Knitting Mills, on the border between West Reading and Wyomissing, beginning in 1970 as a one-day clearance sale to sell off excess inventory, according to the VF Outlet website.

The sale was so successful, a second sale was held two weeks later. It too was a hit and the outlet was established as a permanent activity.

That single store expanded into outlets for Berkshire International and Vanity Fair products, becoming the first modern outlet center in the U.S. – a mecca for tourists arriving by busloads in search of deeply discounted merchandise.

The relocated store was to be a cornerstone of the The Knitting Mills, the developer said at the time the new location debuted, according to the newspaper.

West Reading Main Street manager Mark Ratcliffe said the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to the store’s downfall, the Reading Eagle reported.

From that single store, VF Outlet grew into a chain with more than 60 locations, its website shows, including one at the Shops at Rockvale.

A spokesman for Kontoor did not immediately respond to a request from LNP | LancasterOnline to explain why the West Reading store is going dark.