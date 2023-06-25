Two clocks displaying time at the corner, an inscrutable window display and a white rooftop dome are visible testaments of the timekeeping history of the former Bowman Technical School.

The two white clock faces at the southeast corner of East Chestnut and North Duke streets in downtown Lancaster hang below lettering describing the intersection as “Bowman Corner.” They are just above twin “Bowman” plaques declaring simply: “Established 1877,” a date that marks the school’s founding.

The clocks showed correct time for some 70 years, beginning in 1912 when the Bowman Technical School moved to 147 N. Duke St. and the clocks were installed with the newly constructed building.They haven’t been maintained since the mid-1990s.

The two clocks’ dials are connected through one movement, which runs above the main door and then down through a North Duke Street window display of a pendulum suspended from a metal stand. In the basement, just below the display, are the weights that attach to the very end of the pendulum and provide the pressure that keeps the clocks moving.

“It's quite unusual,” Rory McEvoy, executive director of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, said of the mechanisms in the window. “Traditionally, I suppose they would have been hidden away, but at the Bowman building it was a feature.”

Ryan Miller, president of Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths, which bought the building in April, said he intends to restore the appearance and functionality of the clocks.

Miller said he also plans to restore the domed observatory that’s just visible from the sidewalk. Yet, he doesn’t plan to restore operations of the observatory that originally housed a small transit telescope that measured the regular movement of the stars as a way to check the accuracy of timepieces.

“Any serious business involved in manufacturing watches would want to be confident that the clocks they were checking their watches by were accurate,” McEvoy said. “It was fairly common practice, going way back into the 1600s, for clock makers to have an observatory, usually on the premise’s roof, to make these observations.”

The transit telescope would scan the sky along a north and south axis. When an observer looked through the telescope they could mark the passage of stars across an imaginary line, giving an objective measure of time intervals. Radio signals broadcasting standard time measured by atomic clocks eventually supplanted the need for transit telescopes, although at the Bowman school students still learned the old method.

In 1877, the year he opened the store that led to his namesake school, Ezra Bowman made a public demonstration of a transit telescope. From a platform in front of the courthouse, Bowman showed a gathered crowd how he observed and marked the passage of Polaris across a meridian line, according to a May 26, 1877, story in The Weekly New Era, an LNP forerunner.

“The steps Mr. Bowman has taken to give the citizens of Lancaster true time is one for which he deserves the utmost credit,” said the article, noting that readings from clocks around town rarely matched.

“The whole affair lasted about an hour, and all went home to dream of the true and better time to come,” the story concluded.