Seven years after it collapsed because of questionable decisions and bad luck, Bob Eberly is working to revive his family’s once-thriving organic poultry businesses.

The now 72-year-old Eberly began plotting a comeback soon after the original Eberly Poultry processing plant across from his house near Schoeneck closed for good the spring of 2014. Along with two partners, Eberly has been working to line up farmers, suppliers, distributors and retailers to be ready for a comeback.

While they’ve made progress, much of it is still just on paper. That includes a $30 million-plus processing plant that exists as blueprints, but is without a place to be built. Eberly and his partners spent several years planning to retrofit a building in an Ephrata Township industrial park, dropping those plans as unworkable just before the coronavirus pandemic snarled supply chains, added production delays and decreased investor appetite for risk.

“It’s been like pulling teeth,” Eberly said. “But the amazing thing is people still want that brand.”

The slow, difficult road back to production for Eberly Poultry shows the challenges of starting an agribusiness in Lancaster County, even one building on a long history. Small chicken farmers could benefit from a plant that pays a premium for birds, but non-farm neighbors don’t always want it in their backyard. And if an elusive site can be found, it may not meet the requirements for water, sewer and space, especially as available industrial land is scarce in Lancaster County.

As they plan a restart, Eberly and his partners say they’ve seen demand for organic products increase, even as they say fewer producers remain committed to doing providing organic chicken in what they consider the right way.

“Organic is harder to raise,” Eberly said. “It’s a pain in the (expletive).”

A revival of Eberly Poultry is also a chance at personal redemption for Eberly, who watched the company he built quickly collapse after he sold it.

“Somebody threw a bunch money at me, and it was like, I need to retire,” he said. But regret set in when the company failed not long after.

Organic history

Eberly’s grandfather raised chickens for John Martin meats, which sold them through Philadelphia market stands. His father, Levi, a truck driver, bought the stands and began processing chickens in 1948, when the company was founded. By the 1970s, the company had six stands, mostly in the Philadelphia area and then in 1992, Levi bought the business and expanded the plant, mostly due growing demand for organic chicken.

Under Bob Eberly and his brother George, Eberly Poultry began to specialize in production of birds that were allowed to run free, never given growth hormones, fed an all-vegetarian diet of organic food and given fresh spring water to drink. By the mid-1990s the brothers had closed all their farm stands, concentrating instead on enlisting farmers to organically raise chickens and specialty birds.

Eberly Poultry sold products from a plant near Schoeneck but had a bigger business as a supplier for upscale stores and restaurants in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

“Do you remember when chicken tasted like chicken? Before antibiotics and growth stimulations were introduced to our dinner table? We do and we’ve brought it back,” read an Eberly Poultry newspaper advertisement from 1994.

As company president, Bob Eberly became a leading advocate for organic poultry, and was a charter member in 1997 of PA Certified Organic, a USDA-accredited organic certifying agency that currently certifies more than 1,600 growers, producers and distributors of organic farm products.

Decline and fall

After becoming a big player in a growing niche, the outlook for Eberly Poultry dimmed during the Great Recession in 2008-09 when customers for premium products disappeared from big city stores and restaurants.

“When the economy collapsed, these guys weren’t going out and eating quail and partridge for lunch in New York City, they were eating macaroni and cheese,” Eberly said. “So that whole part of my business went away.”

Then in 2010, Bob’s brother George died of a heart attack. Dave Nagle, a business consultant who was enlisted to help just before George’s sudden death, became general manager of the Eberly Poultry plant. Business improved as Nagle oversaw a shift towards putting the Eberly Poultry label on more of what was sold, instead of providing it for others who put their own name on it.

Nevertheless, Eberly said he was “wore out” after the death of his brother and trying to navigate the economic downturn. So he took advantage of an opportunity, and sold Eberly Poultry in June 2013 to Wise Kosher Natural Poultry, a small, Brooklyn-based firm that produced kosher chicken and turkey. Eberly stayed on as a consultant, and quickly became concernedover what began happening.

To convert the plant to kosher production, the new owners shut down for renovations that ended up not being complete in time for the key Thanksgiving season. After missing that crucial sales season, the plant was also shut down before Easter, precipitating more loss of sales. By June 2014, the plant, and the business, were closed.

During a fall trade show that had been booked before Eberly Poultry’s collapse, Eberly and Nagle tried to explain what had happened, saying they quickly resolved to bring it back.

“(Bob’s) legacy shouldn’t end with those guys closing his business,” Nagle said. “That legacy should continue and that brand should continue and the values around Bob and his business need to continue.”

A third partner

In 2015, Steve Fraum travelled from Rochester, New York, to visit his daughter at Villanova University. Fraum, who had overseen his family’s meat processing company until 2009, had since been working at his own investment firm.

While in Philadelphia, Fraum recalled that a poultry supplier he used to know was from the area. On a whim, Fraum looked up “Eberly Poultry,” quickly finding a 2014 LNP | LancasterOnline article detailing the “perfect storm of bad” that closed Eberly Poultry.

“Knowing the space and knowing there was room there, I called up Bob and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’” he said. After being told there was a plan to bring the business back, Fraum quickly went from former customer to partner in the new venture, working to line up investments beyond the roughly $2 million committed by the three principals.

“The biggest challenge was the business was out of commission for four or five years,” Fraum said.

In search of a new plant

An early priority was to set up a new plant. The former Schoeneck plant had been resold to a new operator still working on their own startup. Plus, the partners considered the 15,000-square-foot facility undersized for their needs, and they were concerned about the amount of water that would be consistently available, one of the problems encountered by Wise Kosher, which is no longer in business.

But by August 2017, the partners won had zoning approval to put their plant in an 80,000-square foot building in an Ephrata Township industrial park at 501 Alexander Drive.

At a public hearing on the plan, some two dozen residents attended the hearing, airing worries about odor, noise and vermin. Zoners eventually imposed several conditions on the plant, including a 35,000 daily limit on how many birds could be processed.

“We figured, OK, we’re going to accept this. Then once we’re operational and everybody sees how clean the operation is, then we’ll go back in and ask for more,” Eberly said.

But coupled with the need for an extensive retrofit of the two-story building, the limit troubled some would-be investors, prompting the partners to pull the plug on the plant that was expected to have up to 140 workers. So they drafted plans for a plant they could build from scratch, and started looking for a place to build.

In their search for a buildable industrial land, they discovered what some local economic development officials have known for years – supply is scarce in Lancaster County.

“An agribusiness that has industrial characteristics is a tough one because it really functions like a larger scale business,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that supports business growth here.

“For a lot of businesses, I think they think there is more out there until they start looking,” she said.

Back on some shelves

As they continue to look for a space to build what they hope will be the first of several plants, the Eberly Poultry partners are looking beyond Lancaster County. They’re also expanding partnership with a New York processor that has returned some Eberly Poultry products to store shelves.

Some Eberly Poultry chicken is being sold at Kimberton Whole Foods, and it is expected to be available this winter in other Lancaster County stores. The chicken comes from a handful of local farmers already working with Eberly Poultry to send to birds to the plant in New York.

But Eberly said it is not good enough to just have something with an Eberly Poultry label back in stores – he wants to have his own plant.

“You need to own your own plant,” he said. “You need to control your destiny, because then you know what’s going on in that plant.”

The importance of making sure every as thing is done right is part of what Nagle says are the enduring values of the Eberly brand, which includes helping small farmers, offering a quality and healthy product, and respecting the birds themselves.

“A chicken is a chicken, but it doesn’t mean I have the right to abuse it,” Nagle said. “We like to say, ‘Our birds have one bad day in their life, and that one they won’t remember.’”