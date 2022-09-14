The fight continues over plans for the proposed Oregon Village housing and business development in Manheim Township.

Developers of Oregon Village have appealed the June 28 decision of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners denying their zoning application for a major redevelopment of their 76-acre site near the intersection of Oregon Pike and Route 222.

The appeal from the Hurst family, owners of the property and the Oregon Dairy supermarket on it, argues in part that the township board’s decision used information that wasn’t part of the 10 zoning hearings it held in 2019, a legal requirement for such zoning decisions.

The developers filed their appeal in court last week.

The site plan to remake Oregon Village, first submitted to the township in 2018, calls for a mix of apartments and town houses totaling 554 housing units, a restaurant and a shopping center anchored by a new Oregon Dairy. The plan also calls for a 120-room hotel at the site of the former Shawnee Resort, across Oregon Pike from the grocery store.

Victor Hurst, principal of the development group, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Manheim Township’s solicitor, Dwight Yoder, declined to comment. The commissioners and the township manager, Rick Kane, did not respond to requests for comment.

The board’s June vote to deny the zoning application was itself in response to a previous appeal.

Mary Bolinger, owner of a bed-and-breakfast near the Oregon Village site, appealed the board’s 2019 vote to approve the zoning application. The commissioners’ decision rejected claims that Bolinger’s 19th-century house, where she runs the bed-and-breakfast, was historic because it was not associated with any historic events. Its older architecture alone did not suffice, according to the board.

Under zoning rules for the Oregon Village site, developers must show its plans won’t harm any historic properties within 200 feet of the site. Bolinger argued her property should have been included as historic and the developers needed to demonstrate the development wouldn’t negatively impact her property.

The business owner lost her case in Lancaster County Court, but the Commonwealth Court reversed key parts of the decision in December, ordering township commissioners to reconsider the 2019 vote with a slightly but crucially different interpretation of the site’s zoning rules.

In a written decision issued in August after the board’s unanimous denial, the board said a map of historic properties used in the 1990s to create the township’s “historic overlay” zoning district identified Bolinger’s building as the “Baer House.” With its orders from the Commonwealth Court, the board found that the map established Bolinger’s property as indeed historic.

The new appeal from the Hursts argues the map of historic properties was not part of the case’s record. Moreover, the map, it says, does not include key information that the rules regarding historic zoning require, such as address, current owner and whether the site is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Hursts’ appeal also claims Bolinger’s house is not within 200 feet of the Oregon Village development. Zoning rules require developers to identify historic properties only within that range.

Opposition from residents

The proposed development remains a controversial one among township residents. The hearings in 2019 that commissioners held to review the development's zoning application drew large crowds and strong opposition.

When the board voted to deny the application in June, reversing its decision three years ago, residents in the meeting room broke into applause.

The intense opposition was mentioned in the Hursts’ appeal, which says the township solicitor, Dwight Yoder, informed attorneys in the case that commissioners were the target of an email campaign from residents urging them to vote no.

Yoder directed the commissioners to disregard the emails because they were not part of the case’s record, according to the appeal from last week. But the Hursts argued the township should have blocked the commissioners from seeing them at all.

Residents against the development have cited concerns about growing traffic and overdevelopment in a township that has transitioned from rural to suburban communities over the last several decades. Amish residents in 2019 claimed the development would harm their way of life.

The developers filed their appeal in Lancaster County Court, where the case returned after the Commonwealth Court decision.