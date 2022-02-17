Optimism grows for Lancaster County tourism in 2022 despite uncertainty

Valerie Bass had no trouble filling a 50-seat bus for a three-day trip from Virginia to Lancaster County in April to see “David,” the new show at Sight & Sound Theatres.

It was the second bus trip from Virginia-based Blessed Friends Travel in May that was harder to fill.

Bass tried to accommodate travelers with smaller budgets with the two-day trip in May. She’s not sure if the slow sales are due to the price or the length of the trip. Nevertheless, she said there’s still time to fill the bus and she is hopeful.

Before the pandemic, new shows at Sight & Sound always drew interest.

“We’re also very excited about dinner and lunch in an Amish home,” she said, describing the trip.

Tourism to Lancaster County in 2022 is like those two Blessed Travel buses: a mix of excitement and uncertainty.

A strong end to 2021 and a new show at the 2,047-seat Strasburg Township theater give Lancaster County tourism leaders hope that the industry will continue to bounce back from its pandemic depths in 2022.

The bounce last year came mostly through the return of leisure travelers taking road trips, according to Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism bureau. Now eyes are on whether the county will see a resurgence of group travel. From conventions to multi-day bus tours, the groups make a significant part of the county’s travel economy.

It’s not so much COVID-19, which has roiled the travel industry for two years, but its aftermath that makes many in the industry cautious about predictions for 2022.

The challenge is less about overcoming pandemic restrictions and travelers’ worries and more about finding enough workers to meet the rising demand.

The tourism industry in Lancaster County is interdependent. A worker shortage or closure of one restaurant can send ripples through the county, affecting bus tours and hotels.

The vitality of local tourism is important because the industry is a pillar of the county economy. Lancaster County’s tourism industry has a $3 billion annual economic impact in the county, the tourism bureau said. Discover Lancaster works with 500 industry partners. Spending by more than 9 million visitors supports more than 25,000 jobs in the county, according to a 2019 study for the tourism organization.

Good signs for a rebound

Harris said compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the last non-pandemic year, demand for lodging was up in 2021 by 10.5%, to 423,587 room nights from 383,473 room nights. Revenue from lodging was up 20% to $51.4 million from $42.7 million. Traffic to Discover Lancaster’s website was up 25% to 1,430,586 page views, a sign that visitors are considering trips to the county.

“The back half of 2021 was exceptional,” Harris said. Many events contributed to the strong showing, including holiday events at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Rapho Township as well as the Lancaster City ArtWalk in downtown Lancaster. He said he wasn’t sure that kind of increase can be sustained in the future years.

January continued with good news from the lodging sector.

“The industry is off to a good start in ’22, as our build back has continued with January’s lodging numbers,” wrote Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster communications director, in an email.

In January, room nights saw an increase of 14.5% over 2019 to 102,451 from 89,451 and lodging revenue was up about 22% to $11.2 million from $9,2 in 2019, according to Cliff.

Heading into 2022, Harris acknowledged there are still concerns about the pandemic, particularly the omicron variant. Hotel and restaurant operators said they plan to continue to focus on health and safety, something that they anticipate travelers will seek well into the future. Discover Lancaster is marketing staycations to travelers from south-central Pennsylvania with a 22% off lodging offer through April 30.

“What we are watching is the return of group business,” Harris said. He noted in 2021 among the first groups to return to the county’s convention center in downtown Lancaster were sports tournaments and that continued in 2022 with a volleyball tournament in January. The convention center is booking more large groups, but just how many people will attend depends on how comfortable they feel traveling and whether new variants of COVID-19 send cases up again.

Cliff said despite the loss of some businesses such as Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant, which permanently closed in early January, the county is in a good position.

“Lancaster County tourism has actually weathered the storm better than a lot of places, owing to us being a drive-to, value destination that offers an appealing fresh-air combination of activity and spaciousness,” Cliff said.

Harris said the agency seeks to be agile and a resource about what attractions are open.

“There’s still pent up demand out there,” Harris said.

The ‘David’ factor

What is bringing optimism across the industry for 2022 is the opening of a new show at Sight & Sound Theatres. “David,” which tells the familiar Bible story of the second king of ancient Israel, is a spectacle nearly four years in the making. Despite disruption from the pandemic, it is set to open on March 12.

Harris said when Sight & Sound introduces a new show it has a ripple effect, bumping up sales in dining and other areas of tourism in the county.

Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications for Sight & Sound, said the organization is “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming season. The company is projecting conservatively that it will sell 70% of tickets for the 432 shows scheduled. That’s 620,000 tickets, which would be an improvement over last year when 50% of tickets were sold.

Ticket sales are down about 40% for this time of year, she said. It’s not clear but it may be that travelers are delaying decisions.

“One of the contributing factors is softer group travel,” Miller said, adding that it's down about 40% over the same period in the pre-pandemic. “(People) are not planning as far ahead just because it’s still a little unpredictable of an environment.”

Individual sales and smaller groups are making up some of that gap. Consumer behavior had been changing even before the pandemic so many in the industry are curious about what this year will bring, Miller said.

Miller said staffing has been a challenge but not so much that it affected regular operations.

Tour operators, restaurants and lodging and shopping venues are looking to “David” to make 2022 a prosperous year.

“Sight & Sound coming out with ‘David’ will be awesome,” said Austin Lawrence, director of business development for Kitchen Kettle Village, a shopping mall in Intercourse that is a favorite stop for group tours.

Lawrence said last year about a third of bus tours returned and he hoped it would more fully bounce back as tour operators adapt itineraries to changes in venues.

Tammy Wolf-Baker, co-owner of Wolf’s Bus Lines in York County, is also looking to Sight & Sound to bolster an uncertain year. She’s faced with restaurant closures, increased prices for bus parts, locating bus parts, fluctuating prices of nearly everything, staff shortages in the hospitality industry and, of all things, a paper shortage.

Still, she is cautiously optimistic about 2022 for Wolf’s, a family-owned motorcoach company based near Gettysburg that brings visitors to Lancaster County for day trips.

“I think we’re through the worst of it ,” said Wolf-Baker, referring to the pandemic

People want to travel again. They are staying mostly in the United States. That bodes well for Lancaster County. Wolf and others don’t expect a strong return of international travelers to the U.S. in 2022.

“This year should be a good year because of ‘David’,” said Wolf-Baker.

Return of conventions

Conventions Following are conventions scheduled at the Lancaster County Convention Center for the rest of the first quarter of 2022: • Feb. 10-12: PASA, a sustainable agriculture organization, 850 guests per day • Feb. 10-12: PennDel Tree Symposium, 400 guests per day • Feb. 19: Cheersport, 400 guests per day • Feb. 22-23: PA Law Examiners, 650 guests per day • Feb. 25-26: Eastern Chapter of Wild Sheep, 300 guests per day • March 3: Berkshire Hathaway Dinner, 1,000 guests • March 5-6: 2022 PA Fly Fishing Show, 1,500 guests per day • March 8-9: C&S Food Show, 450 guests per day • March 12-13: Irish Rumble, 3,000 guests per day • March 19-22: Geological Society NE Region, 400 guests per day • March 25-27: Zenkaikon, 5,000 guests per day • March 30: High Center for Business Dinner, 1,600 guests per day

At the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, executive director Kevin Molloy is forecasting revenue to exceed 2019. He estimated $2.5 million in 2022, which is more than the $2.48 million of 2019. The center had about $1.15 million in revenue in 2021.

That’s a significant forecast, considering convention centers lead when things go bad and usually lag when the economy rebounds, said Molloy.

“We tried really hard to not be the lag to, that’s a testimony to (convention center operator) Ambridge (Hospitality),” Molloy said.

Molloy said Ambridge worked through the pandemic to maintain relationships with convention groups and reschedule them. Contracts take longer to nail down for events.

The result of that effort is that the convention center at 25 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster has 350 contracts for events through 2026. Still, it’s not clear whether people will show up with the booked conventions. That will depend on their comfort with COVID-19.

Whether the demand continues, to some extent, depends on how organizations that hold conventions fare in the post-COVID world. They are financially dependent on membership dues and that took a hit during the pandemic, Molloy said.

Help wanted

At Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the largest restaurant in the county, CEO Phil Weaver said the challenge has been and will continue to be finding enough employees to meet the demand.

And with the closure of Good & Plenty, there is even more interest from bus groups.

Last month was difficult, Weaver said, with more people quarantined than ever before. More than 50% of his workers were out sick over the month.

He needs 50 more workers to meet the demand he has to serve the bus groups in the way that he wants. Without them, he has to cut back on the number of buses he can accommodate while maintaining service for walk-ins. People come to his East Earl Township restaurant for a great meal but also great fellowship, he said. That experience depends on adequate staff.

“I can't take buses on Saturday at all,” he said.

A new show at Sight & Sound brings the potential of 2,400 buses with an average of 30 buses on a Saturday.

“There’s no way I could do that even if the traffic is there,” he said.

As the traditionally busy summer approaches, Dutch Wonderland and its next-door neighbor, Cartoon Network Hotel, are gearing up for the longest season since 2019. Dutch Wonderland is set to open weekends beginning April 30 and then daily on June 6.

The East Lampeter Township venues – Palace Entertainment owns the amusement park and manages the hotel – need to find more than 500 employees. Jobs pay at the amusement park up to $12.50 an hour while some positions at the hotel pay up to $16 an hour, the company said in a news release.

Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing for the amusement park, hotel and Old Mill Campground, said he is optimistic for 2022.

In 2021, overall the venues did about 80% to 90% of the business they did in 2019, Eisenberg said. He declined to give specifics.

“Last year was surprisingly strong for us. Specifically in the areas of in-park spending on food and retail and games,” he said. “Stronger than we ever had seen them.”

It was a sign that people were eager to get out and maybe a little more willing to spend, he said.

Lancaster County as a whole is attractive as a road trip destination to those in New York, Washington, D.C, and Philadelphia, he said.

With flexibility and safety measures, the venues are positioned for a good 2022 despite ebbs and flows due to COVID-19 variants, Eisenberg said.

For Eisenberg, that means making sure the venues offer a flexible, safe work environment that will help recruit and maintain its workforce.

Thinking outside the box

Sharon West, president of Brunswick Tours in East Hempfield Township, anticipates business will pick up in May and June and that the second half of 2022 will be stronger than the first half.

Group tours originating in senior centers in other states have been slower to return because some had been closed due to COVID-19, West said.

She said bus tours are starting to be more creative in the itineraries in the county as venues limit schedules due to staffing or being closed altogether.

“That is a ginormous problem I would like to figure out,” West said, referring to lack of workforce. “It’s very challenging for someone like myself to put together an itinerary.”

West is what the tourism industry calls a receptor. That is, she helps tourists coming into the county put together itineraries. She figures out where and when they can eat lunch or stop for fun or relaxation. Typically, there are a couple of eateries that are able to serve buses, such as Shady Maple.

Finding an alternative could mean offering fancy boxed or catered meals somewhere that hasn’t usually been a bus tour destination.

“It’s forcing people to think outside the box,” she said.

An example is that she is sending buses to Mount Hope Estate & Winery for meals at its restored, historic barn.

She said the staffing situation can give more entities an opportunity to tap into the bus tourism market.

Despite inflation, West said, stateside tourists are returning. International tours, including those from Canada, may take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“I’m really 100% hopeful,” West said. “I think that everybody that can travel, will travel. Some people would take three to four bus trips throughout their year. Those people will now come once or twice. Even though the prices have risen, those folks that want to come are still coming because they’ve been cooped and want to go.”