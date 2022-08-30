A South Carolina-based for-profit opioid addiction treatment company has opened an office in Manheim Township.

The company, Crossroads Treatment Centers, opened Monday at 600 Fountain Ave., Suite B. It also opened an office Monday in York County at 883 Clare Lane. Crossroads is funded by Denver, Colorado-based Revelstoke Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on health care and business services companies.

The company says it specializes in medication-assisted treatment. The center sees patients by appointment only on-site, or through telehealth visits.

Company spokesperson Brian Nash said five employees are shared between York and Lancaster counties. That could expand to seven to 10 per clinic as each clinic grows. Nash said the facilities are set to see about 50 patients per site. Some Crossroads sites see as many as 1,000 patients.

Crossroads has 52 locations in Pennsylvania. The company said in a news release it treats more than 14,000 patients statewide. It operates more than 120 facilities for outpatient treatment of opioid use disorder in 10 states. For 90% of those patients, Crossroads serves as the primary point of contact with the healthcare system, the company said in a news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the nation behind California, Florida and Ohio for deaths due to opioid use.

“We are proud to offer our highly effective addiction treatment approach to the Lancaster community,” said Rupert McCormac, CEO of Crossroads. “Crossroads offers evidence-based, high-quality care combined with an approach that treats the person and not just the person’s Addiction.”

Crossroads said its treatment model augments addiction treatment with counseling and toxicology services and, when warranted, medications for treating depression and anxiety.

Crossroads said it also customizes plans to each patient’s specific needs.