Part of a Marietta apartment and townhome complex that could add 300 residents at the site of a former foundry is being unveiled Friday.

An apartment building at Riverside Foundry will be available to tour during an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. The recently-completed apartment building is one of six being constructed on 10.8 acres between West Market, Bridge and Porter streets.

Work continues on the five other apartment buildings as well as 12 townhome buildings, all of which are slated to be completed by the middle of next year. All the buildings are three stories tall.

Starting monthly rents for apartments are: one-bedroom units, $1,150; two-bedroom units, $1,350; three-bedroom units, $1,650. Monthly rent for the townhouses will range from $1,600 to $1,800.

When completed, the $27 million project could add about 300 residents to the small borough along the Susquehanna River, boosting its population by more than 11 %.

The Riverside Foundry site had many industrial occupants over the decades, mostly notably the foundry for York Barbell, which churned out weights for strength-building exercise and other metal products. The foundry was closed after a devastating fire in 1955, and the building was torn down in 2018.

Riverside Foundry is a project of Inch & Co., a York-based construction and real estate firm, and Burkentine Builders of Hanover. For more information, visit www.riversidefoundry.com.

