Oola Bowls plans to open a new café in Manheim Township once its stand closes in Lancaster Marketplace.

The Oola Bowls café will be situated in the Foxshire Plaza shopping center at 1963 Fruitville Pike, across the street from its current spot in Lancaster Marketplace, where it will stay open through April.

Work is beginning next week to turn the roughly 2,000-square foot space in Foxshire Plaza into a restaurant that will have a drive-thru and a small seating area. Most recently home to a mattress store and before that a Little Caesars, the space will also have offices for the restaurant company, which is hoping to soon begin offering franchises, with the new café as the model.

An early May opening is planned for the Oola Bowls café, which will add coffee drinks and more juices to a menu which features acai berry bowls, which have a base of pureed acai berry topped with fruit, peanut butter, granola and other ingredients. The dark purple acai berry, native to Brazil, has been touted as a superfood for its antioxidant properties.

Oola Bowls is owned by Brock Snider and Joe Ferderbar, who launched their business in 2018 with a food truck and a stand at Lancaster Central Market. They also now have a stand in Lititz at The Wilbur, the marketplace inside the former Wilbur Chocolate plant.

Lancaster Marketplace is closing because a single tenant has been found to lease the 13,300-square-foot space, according to Kevin Lapp, managing partner of Hawthorne Center, who declined to identify the new tenant.

Oola Bowls Address: 1963 Fruitville Pike Expected opening: May 1 Info.: www.oolabowls.com, facebook.com/OolaBowls