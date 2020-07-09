COVID-19 has stopped pouring knockout punches onto the Lancaster County economy, as the virus was this spring.

But as the summer unfolds, new data indicate that the pandemic still is sprinkling the local economy steadily with painful jabs.

The number of Lancaster County residents who lost their jobs and filed their initial claims for unemployment benefits last week rose to 812, up 3.6% from the prior week, the county Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

That number of new claims can be viewed two ways.

For the optimist, last week’s number of new claims is a fraction of the peak experienced during the ongoing pandemic.

The high point came three months ago, when 15,700 initial claims were filed during the week ended April 4, resulting in the highest unemployment rate – 15.2% -- since the Great Depression.

For the pessimist, last week’s number of new claims is about four times the typical volume before the pandemic struck here in mid-March.

Also significant is the most recent trend. Following nearly three months of steady decline, the number of initial claims has hovered a little above or a little below 800 for the past three weeks.

Statewide, the number of initial claims filed has essentially hit a plateau too. It was 51,100 last week, down 0.1% from the prior week, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Nationally, the number of initial claims slid 7.0% to 1.31 million, said the U.S. Department of Labor.

One in five jobs lost

Looking at the local impact across the entire pandemic, the volume of initial claims indicates the deep impact it has had on county residents, as Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all but life-sustaining businesses to close their facilities to limit the pandemic’s spread.

The hardest hit sectors include hotels and restaurants, manufacturing, retail and construction, according to the board and the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County

Including last week’s number, 59,800 Lancaster County residents have filed initial claims for unemployment during the pandemic – that’s about one in five county residents who are in workforce (i.e., employed or jobless but seeking work).

However, many of those residents did not stay unemployed for long, as Wolf slowly allowed all businesses to reopen, albeit with substantial restrictions. That progression culminated with Wolf upgrading the county’s status to green on June 26.

The number of residents remaining unemployed, as shown by the number of continuing claims for unemployment filed here, has tumbled from 50,900 at the beginning of May to 32,200 at the end of June.

Again, that's an encouraging trend but still far above the pre-pandemic norm of about 10,000 unemployed in the county.