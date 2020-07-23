A Myerstown consignment shop has added a new location in Blue Ball.

Once Mine Boutique opened earlier this month at 1121 Main St., the former home of Family Farm Fabrics. The roughly 6,000-square-foot store features clothing for infants and children as well as modest clothing for women. The store also carries baby gear such as strollers and toys. And there are some new items, such as skorts, which are shorts underneath skirt panels.

Once Mine Boutique is owned by Jerry and Colleen Burkholder and James and Janelle Burkholder. Jerry and James are brothers.

Their Myerstown location for Once Mine Boutique is at 700 E. Lincoln Ave., along Route 422 east of town.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next