Hemp
Another option for drying hemp is an industrial-sized dryer owned by Keystone Agri-Science. At right, Caleb Kauffman checks the moisture content in CBD hemp that is drying in the dryer on Sept. 26 at an eastern Lancaster County farm. Groff, who is a partner in Keystone Agri-Science, said he and about 50 other area farmers worked together to invest about $1 million in a drying machine to speed the process. Drying hemp in the dryer takes just hours compared to longer drying time when the hemp is hung inside a building.

Hemp grown for CBD has a compact flower that can retain moisture. The plant can’t handle humidity fluctuations well while hanging in a barn. Mold can grow in the flower, and the level of CBD can decline. The highest concentration of CBD is in the bracts of female flowers but CBD oil may be extracted from the whole plant.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Cannabidiol, a compound known as CBD, has drawn intense consumer interest since a federal law change late last year loosened restrictions on the hemp from which it is derived.

CBD is now widely available in everything from hand cream to gummies.

