A shop featuring potato doughnuts made from scratch is slated to open sometime next month in Quarryville.

OMG Donuts will occupy a spot in the Giant-anchored Townsedge Shopping Village near the intersection of routes 222 and 372. The doughnut shop is taking a 1,200-square foot space that has been vacant since Solanco Video closed in 2011.

OMG Donuts will offer a variety of flavors, including maple bacon, banana split and cinnamon roll. There will also be savory flavors such as jalapeno cheddar and garlic dill.

Owner Sarah Finch’s husband, Matt, is from Quarryville, but she grew up in Maine where she says doughnuts made with mashed potatoes or potato starch are quite popular. Some of the savory varieties can be used as a base for lunchtime sandwiches, she says.