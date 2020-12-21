A shop featuring potato doughnuts made from scratch has opened in Quarryville.

OMG Donuts occupies a 1,200-square-foot space in the Townsedge Shopping Village near routes 222 and 372. The space that was vacant since Solanco Video closed in 2011.

The shop offers a variety of flavors, including maple bacon, banana split, cinnamon roll, jalapeno cheddar and garlic dill.

Owner Sarah Finch grew up in Maine where she says doughnuts made with mashed potatoes or potato starch are quite popular. Some of the savory varieties can be used as a base for lunchtime sandwiches, she says.

The shop has some inside seating, including at a counter, but will emphasize takeout sales, Finch said.

