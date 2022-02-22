Less than a year after the last Lancaster County Kmart went dark in Willow Street, a closeout retailer has announced plans to move into part of that shuttered store.

Sometime this summer Ocean State Job Lot says it will open in the Kendig Square spot where Kmart operated for nearly 30 years, occupying half of the roughly 88,000-square-foot space. The Rhode Island-based retailer, which plans to buy the store at 2600 Willow Street Pike, says it will look for a tenant to lease the other half.

The announcement of a new tenant for the former Willow Street Kmart will erase the last vestige of a retailer that had been a major part of Lancaster County’s retail scene for half a century. Known for its “blue light specials,” Kmart once operated six stores in the county but began closing them seven years ago.

Kmart opened its first county store in 1970 at Fruitville Pike and West Roseville Road in Manheim Township. The company had previously operated stores in Lancaster Shopping Center and downtown Lancaster under its prior name, S.S. Kresge. Kmart’s local presence peaked in 1992 when it opened two new stores, giving it half a dozen in Lancaster County.

But fierce competition from other discounters as well as e-commerce merchants led to a bankruptcy filing and several rounds of store closings, beginning with the 2015 closure of the East Lampeter Township Kmart in East Towne Center and ending in April 2021 when the Willow Street store closed.

However, the spots Kmart once occupied in suburban shopping centers around the county have not remained idle for long. For example, the East Lampeter Township Kmart was mostly reoccupied within two months by Gabe’s, a York-based discount retailer.

Of the county’s six former Kmarts, four have been reoccupied by new tenants. With Ocean State Job Lot planning to purchase the Willow Street store, that leaves the former Elizabethtown Kmart with no new tenants. However, the property’s leasing agent says it is in negotiations with two tenants that would take half the roughly 95,000-square-foot space.

Ocean State Job Lot will sell household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise. The location will be the first Lancaster County store for Ocean State Job lot, which has 147 stores in the Northeast. The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.