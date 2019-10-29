Five nursing homes in Lancaster County have been singled out this month as exceptional performers by two news magazines:

Newsweek magazine determined that three of the top 10 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are in Lancaster County.

The Glen at Willow Valley, with 203 nursing beds, ranked first in the state. Mennonite Home, with 188 nursing beds, ranked second. Coming in ninth was Masonic Village, with 453 nursing beds.

To produce the rankings, Newsweek partnered with a global research firm, Statista to analyze more than 15,000 nursing homes in the nation’s 20 largest states.

However, Newsweek only considered nursing homes with more than 150 beds.

The results are based on recommendations from 46,000 medical experts and on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

To see the Newsweek article, click here.

U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report gave its top rating to two Lancaster County nursing centers — Landis Homes, with 103 nursing beds, and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, with 130 nursing beds.

To earn the “Best Nursing Home” designation, nursing centers had to earn “high performing” grades for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

U.S. News said the ratings reflect its analysis of data collected and published by the federal government using a methodology defined by U.S. News.

To see the U.S. News article, click here.