The number of Lancaster County residents pushed onto the unemployment rolls last week was the fewest since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in mid-March, new data show.

Some 1,200 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, down 18.1% from the prior week, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board said Thursday.

Including last week’s filings, more than 55,000 county residents have sought benefits since Gov. Tom Wolf shut down businesses that weren’t life sustaining to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They joined the 10,600 county residents who already were unemployed here, prior to the pandemic’s arrival.

While the latest number of newly affected residents is the lowest of the 11-week pandemic, it’s still about six times larger than the typical volume of initial-claim filers before the virus made its presence felt.

The workforce board’s research shows that the job categories that have been hardest hit here include the construction, hotel, restaurant, retail and finance industries.

However, the initial claims figures provide an incomplete picture of unemployment here.

For instance, they exclude people who lost jobs but haven’t sought jobless benefits.

They also fail to account for people who were getting unemployment but have since returned to work, such as people in the construction trades, who returned in droves after May 1 when Wolf broadened the type of construction work that could be performed.

Those elements are captured by the state Department of Labor & Industry’s monthly calculation of the county’s unemployment rate, but that figure is generated much more slowly.

For instance, the department this week announced the county’s unemployment rate for April – it was 15.3%, the worst since the Great Depression – based on data collected the second week of April.

The initial-claim trend seen in Lancaster County matches those across the state and nation.

In Pennsylvania, 45,500 residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

That’s down 22.9% from the prior week and the ninth consecutive weekly decrease. Still, 1.99 million Pennsylvanians have filed initial claims for benefits since the pandemic started.

Likewise, across the country, initial claims for unemployment benefits dipped to 1.88 million, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Again, that was the fewest since mid-March. More than 40 million Americans have filed initial claims since the pandemic began.