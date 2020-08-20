The pandemic’s economic punch is still strong enough to keep tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents out of work, new data indicate.

In the first week of August, 25,500 county residents filed paperwork to keep receiving unemployment benefits, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board said Thursday.

That number of what are called “continued claims” is up 12.1% from the prior week and six times the pre-pandemic volume, a clear sign that the economy remains shackled by COVID-19.

68% of Pennsylvania coronavirus deaths are from nursing and personal care homes Statewide, the health department shows long-term care homes have had 20,444 COVID-19 cases among residents and 4,261 in staffers. In Lancaster County, it shows those figures are 1,276 and 353, respectively.

The abnormally high number of continued claims reflects ongoing weakness in key economic sectors -- especially hotels, restaurants, stores and live-event providers – largely due to state restrictions on occupancy, imposed to contain the virus.

The elevated number of continued claims is the main reason why the county’s unemployment rate has been in double digits for the past three months, the worst since the Great Depression some 90 years ago.

But this new uptick comes with an asterisk.

The volume of continued claims hasn’t moved steadily in one direction or the other for months. The previous week, for instance, the volume dropped 20.5%.

Yet short-term turbulence aside, the net direction long-term is down. That’s because the declines are bigger than the increases, as the last two weeks illustrate.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two dozen COVID-19 cases at Lancaster County Prison detected since Aug. 7 A COVID-19 outbreak at Lancaster County prison has led to at least two dozen new cases since…

As a result, the number of continued claims filed by county residents weekly has declined by half since the beginning of May, board statistics show.

“It is a good sign to see continued unemployment claims fall. It suggests that businesses are settling into the economy’s reopening,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Meanwhile, the number of newly unemployed county residents is steadily shrinking.

The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits filed by county residents fell 13.1% last week to 378, the lowest since the pandemic began in mid March.

While that new figure marks a dramatic decline from the early April peak of 15,700 initial claims, it’s also roughly twice the typical volume of initial claims before the pandemic struck.

Lancaster County’s decline in initial claims was echoed by the statewide figure. Across the state, 25,000 residents filed initial claims last week, a drop of 7.8%.

Here's when Lancaster County school districts are starting the 2020-2021 school year In less than one week, many Lancaster County students who haven't seen the inside of a classroom since the middle of March will return to school.

But the local and state decreases contrasted with an increase of 13.9% nationwide, to 1.11 million, the U.S. Labor Department said.