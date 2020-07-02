The impact of COVID-19 on the Lancaster County workforce continues to get weaker, but it’s still strong enough to be disruptive, data released Thursday indicate.

Some 784 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, down 5.9% from the prior week.

That’s the fewest initial claims since the pandemic began in mid-March, but still about four times the number during pre-pandemic weeks.

The weekly number of new claims peaked at 15,716 in early April, elevating the county’s unemployment rate for April to 15.3%, the worst since the Great Depression.

The hardest hit sectors include hotels and restaurants, manufacturing, retail and construction, according to the board and the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Including last week’s wave of newly jobless countians, nearly 59,000 have lost their jobs and sought unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

However, as Gov. Tom Wolf has progressively loosened restrictions on business operations in the county, upgrading its status from red to yellow to green, the number of county residents remaining on unemployment has slowly ebbed too.

The number of continuing claims for unemployment benefits has fallen by half in the past seven weeks.

The state and nation also are seeing fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits, officials announced Thursday.

Across Pennsylvania, the number of initial claims last week was down 8.6% to 51,000. Nationwide, the number of initial claims fell 3.7% last week to 1.43 million.