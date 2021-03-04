The number of newly idled Lancaster County residents dropped 15.1% last week, falling for the sixth time in the past seven weeks, a local indicator shows.

New claims for unemployment benefits decreased to 292, receding closer to volume seen before COVID-19 arrived, according to preliminary figures released by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board on Thursday.

About 200 county residents were laid off a week, based on the number of new claims filed, prior to the pandemic.

Once the coronavirus came, however, that figure soared, as Gov. Tom Wolf issued stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of non-essential businesses. Those actions led to widespread layoffs, causing new claims to peak at 15,700 in the first week of April.

After that, the volume of new claims retreated for months, until a second wave of COVID-19 cases hit in November and Wolf ordered a three-week shutdown of certain categories of businesses in mid-December.

The mini-surge fizzled in early January, transitioning to the downturn occurring now.

While the number of new claims last week was lower in Lancaster County, it was slightly higher nationally, climbing 1.2% to 745,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Statewide, new claims dipped 5.9% to 23,600.

New claims are formally known as initial claims.

A second local indicator likewise suggested that the county economy is making progress toward the pre-pandemic norm, but it was not as encouraging as the latest data on new claims.

This other indicator -- continued claims from laid-off countians wanting to keep receiving benefits -- also declined in the most recent reporting period, the week ended Feb. 20. These fell 8.3% to 10,500.

Before the pandemic, continued claims filed by Lancaster Countians numbered 4,000 to 5,000.