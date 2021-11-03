Job growth in Lancaster County continued to creep along in September, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported Tuesday, leaving the number of jobs here well short of its pre-pandemic level.

The county economy added a mere 600 jobs from August – an anemic 0.2% increase – to reach 248,400 total jobs, staying significantly below the 261,500 jobs here before COVID-19 arrived.

“In order for Lancaster County to have stronger job growth, it will probably take greater certainty about how pandemic conditions will unfold over the coming months along with greater confidence in economic conditions,” said local economist Naomi Young.

"I think we have to be patient," said local economist Adam Ozimek. "I expect we will see growth pick back up over the next few months, both at the U.S. and local level. The pandemic economy moves in mysterious ways, but the delta variant is fading and labor supply will be increasing as people spend down accumulated savings from (federal) stimulus (checks) and (unemployment compensation)."

After COVID-19 hit the nation in March 2020, the number of jobs in the county tumbled to 211,600 while the unemployment rate here soared to 15.2%, the worst here since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The economy then began to regain its strength. By August 2020, the number of jobs here had risen slightly above 240,000. But fresh waves of COVID-19 cases, intensified by the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant this spring, undercut the progress.

That’s left the county with 13,100 fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic, a deficit of 5.0 percentage points.

(The state defines Lancaster County jobs as filled, paid positions, either part time or full time, at employers in the county, regardless of whether the person filling that job lives in the county.)

Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, explained that the story behind the local economy’s slow growth is the tale of two categories.

The goods-producing category (including manufacturing and construction) was largely able to chug along during the pandemic, meeting strong demand. Its workforce has bounced back within a hair of its pre-pandemic level. It’s down just 0.4%, Young said.

However, the service-producing category (including restaurants, bars, hotels, health care and retail) is down 5.8% from its pre-pandemic level, according to Young.

"The reality is, people have to work and businesses have a ton of job openings," said Ozimek, chief economist for Upwork, a global online platform for freelancers and businesses that need their services. "Exactly when that growth is unleashed is uncertain, but there's no reason to think it won't be unleashed."

Another economic indicator appears to be more encouraging, at least at first glance. The unemployment rate in the county fell to 4.2% in September from August’s 4.8%, according to the state report.

The September mark is the best here since the pandemic began, said Jeff Newman, an analyst with the Department of Labor & Industry. It also ties Gettysburg’s rate for the second-lowest among the state’s 18 metropolitan areas. Only State College, at 4.0%, had a better rate.

However, the lower September jobless rate clearly was not due to impressive job growth. Rather, the most significant variable affecting the September rate was a drop in the number of people in the labor force.

It shrank by 1,300, as many jobless people stopped looking for work, due to inadequate wage offers, health concerns, lack of child care or elder care options or other reasons. (To be counted by the state as unemployed, a jobless person must be actively seeking work.)