The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is hosting opportunities for the public to learn about the proposed decommissioning plan for Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 and to express their opinions about it.
The NRC will present a webinar about the plan on Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m. Participants will be able to view slides prepared by NRC staff and ask questions in writing via a web page set up to host the session.
Online registration is required to take part in the 90-minute session. To register, visit https://bit.ly/32l5JGf.
The NRC also will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 23 to discuss the plan and accept public comments on it. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey, 4650 Lindle Road, Harrisburg.
As LNP previously reported, Unit 1 owner Exelon intends to shut down the plant by Sept. 30, remove its fuel, mothball the facility, then dismantle and decontaminate the facility beginning in 2075.
The Exelon proposal can be read online at https://bit.ly/2FYodTh.