Smart growth advocacy organization 10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania will honor two Lancaster city projects at its Commonwealth Awards program in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Among the 15 projects statewide winning awards for enhancing their community’s livability, vibrancy and resiliency are 101NQ and The Press Building.
Zamagias Properties is redeveloping the vacant former Bulova building at Queen and Orange streets into a mix of office, retail and residential space. The $30 million project got its first occupant, Cargas Systems, last month.
Developer Ed Drogaris redeveloped the vacant former Lancaster Press building at Lemon and Prince streets into 48 residential condominiums and a space for a fine-dining restaurant, Amorette. The $18 million project got its first occupant in 2017.