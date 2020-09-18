Northwest Bank will close four of its 14 Lancaster County offices the week of Dec. 14, it announced Thursday, as it consolidates its bank-wide branch network by 20%.

Going dark will be three Lancaster offices – at 1625 Old Philadelphia Pike, 2134 Marietta Ave. and 38 E. Roseville Road – and its Ephrata office at 1759 W. Main St.

The number and fate of the employees at those branches were not immediate available.

Northwest, based in Warren, near Erie, said the local branches are among 42 of its 205 full-service branches in four states to be shuttered, because consumers continue to shift their preferred banking method to digital means and ATMs, rather than in-person.

The action also will make the bank operate more efficiently, it said.

Numerous banks have trimmed their branch networks in Lancaster County and across the nation for those same reasons, reflecting a widespread societal acceptance of digital technology in all facets of life, from shopping to job hunting.

The shutdowns will save Northwest $13 million annually in pre-tax operating expenses, according to a filing by Northwest’s parent with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. However, the closings will result in a one-time expense of about $12 million pre-tax this year.

Northwest is the sixth largest bank in Lancaster County, based on deposits held in their offices here, with 5.15% of all local bank deposits. That’s according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest such report, which uses June 2019 data.

The top five are Fulton (27.66%), BB&T (16.90%), PNC (12.47%), Wells Fargo (7.70%) and Ephrata National (7.60%), as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.

Northwest vaulted to the sixth spot from 13th by acquiring the owner of Mount Joy-based Union Community Bank in March 2019 for $85.8 million in cash and stock, a transaction that added nine locations and $554 million in assets to Northwest.

All four of the offices to go dark were acquired from Union Community.