Northwest Bank lobbies will be open only by appointment during normal business hours beginning Monday.

The move is due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the bank’s area of operations, it said in a news release.

Customers can schedule appointments to come into a branch lobby by calling or emailing their preferred branch location. Customers can also use the bank’s online appointment scheduler.

The bank, which has 14 locations in Lancaster County, will continue operating its drive through services during normal business hours.

Northwest Bank is the sixth largest bank in Lancaster County and accounted for 4.22% of all bank deposits in the county as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

