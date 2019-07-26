Noodle Shack, which features Japanese ramen noodles and Vietnamese pho, is opening next week near Lititz.

The 110-seat restaurant at 1032 Lititz Pike takes a spot in the Shoppes at Kissel Village formerly occupied by Kanpai Asian Kitchen. Its planned first day is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Noodle Shack’s menu will include a variety of noodle soups as well as stir fry, rice dishes and teriyaki. It also has pork, chicken and shrimp katsu, which are made with panko breadcrumbs.

Noodle Shack is owned by Henry Shi, who graduated from Manheim Township High School and then spent around 10 years working at his own ramen store in New York City. Shi recently moved back to the area with his wife and has been looking for a place to open a restaurant here.

Shi said he expects to operate the restaurant with around a dozen employees.

Related articles