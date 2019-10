A sit-down Italian restaurant featuring freshly made pasta, meatballs and sausage has opened in Akron.

Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen takes a spot at 363 S. Seventh St. that is the former home of Piero’s Pizza & Pasta, which closed in April 2018.

The menu at the Nonna Rosa’s has dishes that would be typical of an Italian family’s Sunday lunch or dinner, including antipasto, salads, panini, pizza, stromboli and a variety of traditional Italian entrees.

Nonna Rosa’s, which has 12 beers on tap, has seating for around 160, including in a dining room with a mix of booths and tables as well as a 10-seat bar.

There’s also a 40-seat party room that has been set up to host a variety of special events such as business meetings, wedding rehearsal dinners or bridal showers. It has about 15 employees.

Nonna Rosa’s is owned by two couples: Javier Martinez and Rosa Conigliara and Rino and Marisa Gelardi. The women are sisters.

The owners, who bought the Akron property last fall for $900,000, oversaw renovations that included repainting and putting in new flooring, decor and kitchen equipment.

The parking lot was also refurbished. The owners declined to estimate the cost of the renovations.

The foursome that developed Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen recently opened a Two Cousins Pizza in downtown Lancaster, while having several other pizza shops.

Javier Martinez and Rosa Conigliara also own a Two Cousins in Ephrata, while the Gelardis own the Two Cousins along Columbia Avenue west of Lancaster city as well as Bacio Pizza south of Manheim.