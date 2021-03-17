The state Department of Agriculture continues to inspect restaurants for compliance with COVID-19 mitigation orders but didn’t issue any “closed by order” notices last week to violators.

Since mid-December when the agriculture department began issuing closure notices to non-compliant restaurants, the only other week without such notices was in early February when the department said snow hampered the work of its inspectors.

For the week ending March 14, the agriculture department said it conducted 637 routine inspections as well as 44 complaint-driven inspections, 32 of which were complaints about violations of COVID-19 rules.

Since mid-December, the agriculture department has issued 168 “closed by order” notices to restaurants, including 109 for those found to be violating a three-week indoor dining ban that ended Jan. 4. In Lancaster County, 28 restaurants have gotten the closure notices, more than any other county where restaurants are inspected by the state.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections. The city did not issue any closure orders or citations last week.

Many of the current restrictions on restaurants will lapse April 4 when capacity limits will go as high as 75%, bar seating will once again be allowed, alcohol can be served without food, and the 11 p.m. “last call” will be pushed back to 2 a.m. Requirements for social distancing and masking will remain.