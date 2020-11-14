Nissley Vineyards has opened a new retail shop at Tanger Outlet Center that features a roughly 30-seat tasting room where customers can eat and drink.

At the Route 30 outlet center, Nissley Vineyard and Tasting room occupies a roughly 3,000-square-foot space between Yankee Candle Outlet and OshKosh. The shop sells the winemakers products by the bottle or case as well as several locally-produced beers. There is also a selection of meat, cheeses and snacks.

Nissley Vineyard is based in Bainbridge and operates three other retail wine shops, in addition to selling wine from its vineyard.

