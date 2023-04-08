Nissin Foods USA has added a production line and new employees to its East Hempfield Township plant in a “multi-million investment” meant to meet strong and continuing growing demand for its instant ramen noodles.

At its 2901 Hempland Road plant and a distribution center just off Rohrerstown Road, the company now operates with 550 employees, an increase of about 80 since 2021-2022, the company said this week in a press release announcing recent investments.

“We continue to see an increase in consumer consumption of our products and brands due to their convenience, taste and value,” Michael Price, president and CEO of Nissan Foods USA, said in the press release. “As the category experiences unprecedented growth, we made the necessary decision to invest millions in new equipment, infrastructure and personnel to meet demand."

Price did not return a message left seeking the exact amount of the investments.

Nissin Foods’ Hempland Road plant, which can be seen from Route 30 just east of Centerville Road, opened in 1978 with 150 employees. After several expansions, the plant is now comprised of 230,000 square feet of space across three buildings. In East Hempfield Township, Nissin Foods USA also has a 221,000-square-foot distribution center in Lime Spring Square which it opened behind Aldi in 2020.

Nissin Foods USA is an affiliate of Nissin Foods, a Japanese company established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando. Nissin Foods USA was launched in 1972 with a plant in Gardena, California. While the California location includes the U.S. affiliate’s headquarters, 60% of Nissin Foods’ production comes from the Lancaster plant where products include Top Ramen and Cup Noodles, the company said.

Takashi Yano, executive officer and Nissin Foods CEO, told investors in February that it was operating U.S. factories “almost non-stop, and we do not have the time even to conduct maintenance,” according the transcript of a Feb. 6 briefing.

The fervent operations at the plants have been needed to meet a strong and increasing demand in the U.S., which Yano said has persisted even after the company raised prices 36% last August. Nissin Foods USA reported a 41% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier.

“We assumed volume would drop after the August price revisions, but contrary to our expectations, volume has been very strong,” Yano told investors in February. “With the price revisions, profit margins for premium products increased. Profit margins for base products also increased due to improved production efficiencies.”