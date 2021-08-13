Acuity Advisors & CPAs announces the promotion of Nich Leaman, CPA to Supervisor within the Firm’s Ag & Agri-Business Group. In this role Nich will provide oversight to client compliance solutions and continue to mentor additional team members. Nich brings a drive to help clients achieve strong solutions, an energy to learn and grow and care for both clients and team members. “With his strong positive influence, we are eager to continue to partner with Nich in his career aspirations,” according to Clayton Suydam, Partner. Acuity Advisors and CPAs is a firm specializing in consulting and compliance solutions for closely held businesses.
Nich Leaman, CPA - Who's News Aug 15, 2021
