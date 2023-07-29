Acuity Advisors & CPAs announces the promotion of Nich Leaman, CPA to Manager within the Firm’s Ag & Agri-Business Group. In this role Nich will provide oversight to client compliance solutions and continue to mentor additional team members. Nich brings a drive to help clients achieve strong solutions, an energy to learn and grow and care for both clients and team members. “His service leadership values, heart for developing client relationships, drive for serving clients, and assistance in helping team members all come through in his daily interactions and are impactful to our clients and team,” according to Michael Peachey, Partner. Acuity Advisors and CPAs is a firm specializing in consulting and compliance solutions for closely held businesses.

