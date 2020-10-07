Willow Valley Communities’ supportive living community, The Glen at Willow Valley, has been named the top nursing home in Pennsylvania by Newsweek magazine for the second straight year.

Newsweek partnered with the global data research firm Statista Inc. to survey 10,647 nursing homes in the nation’s 20 largest states.

The rankings were based on performance data, peer recommendations and the facility's handling of the COVID-19 threat.

With 339 beds, The Glen at Willow Valley offers personal care, short-term rehabilitation for those recovering from illness or surgery, specialized memory support and long-term nursing care specializing in management of complex medical conditions.

Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, with 453 beds, was named the fourth best nursing home in Pennsylvania.