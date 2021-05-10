A New York real estate investor has purchased The Villas at Willow Run, a rental townhouse community in Willow Street, for $17.0 million, public records show.

Michael E. Laub, who owns property in nine states, purchased the 72-unit property on Millwood Road from its developer, Samuel S. Stoltzfus of New Holland.

The transaction was announced last week by the Kislak Co. Inc., a New Jersey-based Realtor that handled the sale. Though Kislak declined to name the parties involved, Lancaster County Court and state Corporations Bureau records identified them.

Laub, of Scarsdale, New York, on Monday said he was attracted to the 11.3-acre property because “everything was right. It was just what I was looking for.”

He noted that the Pequea Township property – which consists of two- and three-bedroom units -- is only two years old, fully leased, located near Lancaster city and offers “very nice” housing plus garages.

Laub described the rents as “comparatively low” but said it’s too soon to think about rent increases. “We’ll see how the market is,” he said.

Rental housing is in short supply in Lancaster County. That shortage, coupled with the low cost of borrowing money, has motivated numerous other developers to prepare plans for construction of additional housing here.

Laub owns and manages more than 2,000 apartments as well as more than 1 million square feet of retail and office space, according to his real estate company’s website. His portfolio once included a medical office building at 233 College Ave., courthouse records show, which he acquired in 2017 for $5.4 million and sold two years later for $5.6 million.